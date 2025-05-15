Pentagon Hotline With DC Tower Hasn't Worked in 3 Years

Ronald Reagan National Airport has seen a deadly crash between an Army helicopter and a passenger plane, as well as a near miss , since the start of the year. While investigations into both continue, a Senate hearing this week revealed a surprising fact: A hotline between the Pentagon and civilian air traffic controllers at the airport hasn't worked in more than three years, reports the AP . To be clear, the two can still communicate through regular channels such as landlines, but the hotline was meant to provide an extra level of safety.

Franklin J. McIntosh, deputy chief operating officer of the Federal Aviation Agency, told the Senate Commerce Committee that the agency had not known of the outage until after the recent near miss. "We were not aware, but we became aware after that event, and now that we became aware of that event we're insisting upon that line to be fixed before we resume any operations out of the Pentagon," he said under questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz, per NPR.

In a statement, the Army said it's "working with the FAA to resolve the direct communications line between the Pentagon pad tower and the DCA tower and determine what repairs are required to restore services." DCA is the code for Reagan airport. The FAA, meanwhile, says the hotline went offline in 2022 as the Pentagon began building a new tower. It's unclear why it was never reconnected. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)