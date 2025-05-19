CBS News Chief Resigns Amid Trump Tensions

Wendy McMahon stepping down, opposes settlement with US president
Posted May 19, 2025 11:12 AM CDT
More drama at CBS News over the network's friction with President Trump: In a surprise move, news division leader Wendy McMahon announced on Monday that she is stepping down, reports the New York Times. Her resignation follows that of 60 Minutes producer Bill Owens. Both McMahon and Owen oppose the idea of parent company Paramount reaching a settlement with Trump, who has sued over a 60 Minutes show critical of him.

"It's become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward," McMahon wrote in a memo to staff, per NBC News. "It's time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership." Paramount owner Shari Redstone has been pushing for a settlement, while simultaneously seeking the White House's blessing of the sale of her company to the studio Skydance. As Variety notes, McMahon's departure is another strong sign that a settlement is imminent. (More CBS News stories.)

