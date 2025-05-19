Supreme Court Gives Trump a Win on Migrants

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a victory to President Trump on immigration: It ruled that the White House can revoke temporary legal protections that had been granted to about 350,000 Venezuelans in the US, reports the Washington Post . The move now opens them to deportation. Only one justice dissented to the decision, Ketanji Brown Jackson, reports the Hill . Neither the majority nor Jackson publicly explained their positions, which is typical in emergency appeals such as this one.

The first Venezuelans received the legal protections in 2021, with the White House under President Biden concluding that it would have been unsafe to deport them to their homeland under the regime of Nicolas Maduro. The protections had been extended to run through 2026, but the Trump administration argued they were no longer in the national interest. A lower-court judge disagreed, per the AP, and the case ended up at the Supreme Court. (More President Trump stories.)