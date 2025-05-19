Biden Speaks Out After Diagnosis

'Cancer touches us all,' he writes in a thank-you to supporters
Posted May 19, 2025 11:50 AM CDT
Then-President Biden speaks to the media in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 19, 2025.

Big names around the nation—including President Trump—have made public statements after the cancer diagnosis of Joe Biden, and now the former president has made his own.

  • "Cancer touches us all," Biden tweeted. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

  • The 82-year-old Biden has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that cannot be cured, but he still could have years to live.
  • Biden is at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, reports NBC News, though it was not clear where he would be receiving treatment.
  • One less-than-supportive reaction gaining some attention is from the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., reports USA Today. He backed a conspiracy theory that Biden had been diagnosed as president. "What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup?" Newsweek points out that Jill Biden has a doctorate in education, not medicine.
