Next Big Name at Sean Combs' Trial: Kid Cudi

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is expected to testify at the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial Thursday, an appearance that was pushed back from Wednesday. He'll take the witness stand to tell the jury about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs' ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie Ventura. Prosecutors say Combs was so upset about the relationship that he arranged to have Cudi's convertible firebombed , according to court filings. Prosecutors informed the judge that Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, won't be called to the stand before Thursday, reports the AP .

Ventura testified last week that Combs arranged for her to meet Cudi several times in 2011 to work on music. She said her relationship with Cudi began late in the year and she got a burner phone so the two could communicate without Combs learning about it. She said Combs became enraged when she left him, and he kicked her in the back hard as she was leaving his home. Ventura said that although she and Combs had broken up, they still engaged in so-called "freak-offs." It was during one of those episodes that Combs picked up her regular phone and noticed communications that revealed Ventura was seeing Cudi, she said.

On Tuesday, Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, testified that she received an email in December 2011 from her daughter saying that Combs was so angry about her relationship with Cudi that he planned to release sexually explicit videos of her and send someone to hurt Ventura and Cudi. Ventura testified that Cudi came to visit her at her mother's Connecticut home around Christmas in 2011. She said she broke up with him. "It was just too much," she said. "Too much danger, too much uncertainty of, like, what could happen if we continued to see each other." Ventura said she and Combs resumed their relationship after the holiday and Combs later told her that Cudi's car would be blown up and Combs wanted Cudi's friends there to see it. Cudi's car was indeed blown up.