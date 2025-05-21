One Shakira Fan at NJ Concert Had Measles

In attendance at Thursday's Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium: hordes of fans, and one case of the measles. NBC News reports New Jersey health officials on Tuesday warned that a non-New Jersey resident attended the concert in East Rutherford while infected with the highly contagious disease. The state's Department of Health advised that anyone who was at the concert between 7:30pm and 1am and suspects an exposure or illness should call a health care provider before going to any medical office or emergency department.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as June 6, it notes. Individuals at risk include those who have not been fully vaccinated or have not had measles in the past. NorthJersey.com notes health officials did not share any additional specifics about the infected person, such as where they were sitting or what entrances and exits they used. Per the NJDOH release, "The virus spreads easily through the air when someone coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area." (More measles stories.)