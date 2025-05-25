'Rafa!': Rivals Help Honor French Open's No. 1 Champion

The French Open kicked off Sunday with a look back, honoring 14-time champion Rafael Nadal with loud applause, a standing ovation, and a gathering of tennis' Big Four—accompanied by the familiar chant of "Rafa!" Current players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek watched from the stands with fans in clay-colored "Merci Rafa" T-shirts, Vogue reports. The emotional farewell ceremony took place 20 years to the day after Nadal's debut on Court Philippe-Chatrier, per the AP , when the 18-year-old won a second-round match. He retired last year.

The Paris crowd watched a video of the French Open's greatest champion's play on the Roland-Garros clay while he bit his lower lip and appeared close to tears. It was all highlights: Nadal's career record there was 112-4, and he won all 14 singles finals he played in. At one point Sunday, he was joined on the court by friends and fellow greats Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. "We showed the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but being good colleagues and respecting each other very well," the Mallorcan told them. "You gave me some hard times on court, honestly, but I really enjoyed pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you," he added.

"This is tough," Nadal said in French before switching to English and then Spanish. He sniffled throughout his talk as his voice cracked, per the AP. "I don't know where to start after playing on this court for the past 20 years. Winning, losing—but especially being moved every time I've had the chance to be here." He was then shown a new plaque installed courtside that includes a "14." There's already a statue of him on the stadium grounds that's larger than life. (More Rafael Nadal stories.)