Christie Brinkley Speaks Out After Billy Joel Diagnosis

Christie Brinkley's ultra-amicable relationship with her ex-husband Billy Joel was on full display following Joel's announcement that he's canceling his upcoming shows after having been diagnosed with a brain disorder. "Dear Billy ,The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery . I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert," she wrote on Instagram alongside videos of her and her daughter from a subsequent marriage at a Billy Joel concert, who's shown in the video singing and dancing. "It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you've lead," Brinkley continued.

"[Y]ou turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison," she wrote. "I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight,you're [sic] OUR piano man." Brinkley shares one daughter with Joel, and Alexa Ray Joel also posted a tribute to her dad on Instagram. "We love you and we got you, Pop!" she wrote, thanking fans for the outpouring of love after her father's announcement of his normal pressure hydrocephalus. "My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I've ever known… and he's entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength." (Here's what Joel said to Brinkley about her recent memoir.)