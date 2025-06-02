Hailee Steinfeld Weds Josh Allen

The latest sports-showbiz merger making headlines is that of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen. The actress-musician and the Buffalo Bills quarterback got married Saturday, People reports. Steinfeld, 28, and Allen, 29, were first linked romantically in May 2023, made things Instagram official in July 2024, and announced their engagement that November. She was wearing her engagement ring on the red carpet of the 2025 NFL Honors, where Allen was awarded MVP, E! Online reports. "To my fiancée Hailee," he said while accepting the honor. "You've been my rock and my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you." (More Hailee Steinfeld stories.)