Dexter: Resurrection Trailer Debuts a Cast Full of VIPs

Dexter is back—again—and this time, everyone's favorite serial killer is being joined by quite a cast. The trailer for Dexter: Resurrection, debuting next month on Showtime, shows Michael C. Hall's serial killer with a heart of gold first reuniting with an old pal (David Zayas as Angel Batista from Miami Metro PD, where Dexter worked in the original series) before hightailing it to New York City, where he is joined by new additions Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and others. And yes, his son Harrison (Jack Alcott of Dexter: New Blood fame) also makes an appearance.

As for what exactly Dinklage and Thurman are doing, the AV Club reports Dinklage's character is apparently assembling "the Avengers of serial killers"—including characters played by Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian. "One of these characters will end up being what we call 'The Big Baddie,' and they will be taken care of this season," the executive producer explains to USA Today. The rest of the serial killers will be dealt with later, over the course of "however many years we're going to be on. And really, that's up to Michael." Also returning to the franchise are James Remar as Dexter's father Harry Morgan, John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell/the Trinity Killer, and Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado, Deadline reports. (More Dexter stories.)