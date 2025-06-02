K-Pop's First Deaf Group Has Fans Learning Sign Language

Big Ocean, a three-member K-pop group composed entirely of artists with hearing disabilities, is redefining the limits of music and performance—one beat at a time. When Big Ocean takes the stage, they seamlessly incorporate sign language into their performances. But their polished shows are built on extensive preparation using high-tech tools born from necessity—vibrating smartwatches that pulse with musical beats and LED visual metronomes that flash timing cues during practice sessions, per the AP . This technological approach represents significant progress in South Korea's entertainment industry, where career opportunities for people with disabilities have historically been limited.

The trio, PJ, Jiseok, and Chanyeon, made their debut in April 2024 and recently wrapped a solo European tour marking their first anniversary. The band performed in four countries, including France and the UK, while promoting their second mini-album, Underwater, which dropped on April 20. PJ rose to prominence as a YouTuber who educated viewers about hearing disabilities. Chanyeon previously worked as an audiologist. Jiseok was a professional ski racer. To achieve the precision crucial in K-pop's demanding choreography and music, Big Ocean relies on technologies rarely seen in the genre, including those aforementioned modified vibrating smartwatches that deliver rhythmic cues, and flashing light guides displayed on monitors to help stay in sync when audio alone isn't enough.

Chanyeon uses a hybrid hearing device with Bluetooth that streams music directly from mobile devices. The group also uses a pitch-checking app and AI voice conversion technology to support vocal training and enhance audio output after recordings. Also key: Practice, practice, practice. "When we performed in France, our fans were cheering so loudly we lost the beat," says Jiseok. "But we looked at each other and quickly handled the situation—just like we practiced." Big Ocean's commitment to accessibility and inclusion has inspired their global fanbase, known as PADO, and encouraged many to learn the various forms of sign language used by the performers. "When we see how much they're preparing and putting in that effort, we feel so grateful," says Jiseok.