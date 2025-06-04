Man Arrested at Mar-a-Lago Said He Wanted to Marry Kai

A Texas man was arrested at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, shortly after midnight Tuesday. Police say the man was trespassing, and that when he was apprehended, he admitted to having climbed over the wall surrounding the property, NBC News reports. He also allegedly said his purpose in entering the property was to "spread the gospel" to the president and to "marry Kai," an apparent reference to Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex, Vanessa Trump . Kai recently turned 18 (and was the subject of a gross countdown to that birthday).

The suspect, Anthony Reyes, 23, had previously been arrested allegedly attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago over the New Year's holiday, Fox News reports. Regarding the most recent arrest, "Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms," the Secret Service says in a statement noting that Reyes was taken into custody without incident and that "no Secret Service protectees were present at the time of this incident." For now, Reyes faces charges of trespassing, but his bond—initially set at $1,000—was increased to $50,000, and federal charges could follow. He's been ordered to have no contact with the president or any of his family members, including Kai. (More Mar-a-Lago stories.)