Johnson: Musk Is 'Terribly Wrong'

Elon Musk came out swinging against the "Big Beautiful Bill" on Tuesday, delighting its opponents on both sides of the aisle and perturbing its supporters, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. "With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the one big, beautiful bill," Johnson said. He said Musk's remarks were "very disappointing" and "very surprising" because they had a 20-minute conversation Monday about the "virtues" of the bill and Musk seemed to understand, Politico reports.

Musk's remarks. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk said in a post on X Tuesday. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it." He later added: "It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt." In another post, he said, "In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people."