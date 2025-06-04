Accused Mushroom Murderer Explains Cancer Lie

The Australian woman accused of fatally poisoning three of her in-laws, and harming a fourth, by feeding them poisonous mushrooms took the stand Wednesday for her third day of testimony in her triple murder trial. Among the revelations from Erin Patterson was her reason for lying to her in-laws about her health, the BBC reports. She invited her estranged husband, his parents Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt and uncle Heather and Ian Wilkinson to lunch at her home, but her husband declined. During the meal, she told the four guests she had cancer, and asked for their guidance in deciding how to break the news to her kids, the Guardian reports.

But she actually did not have cancer, and within days, three of the four lunch guests were dead, killed by death cap mushrooms that prosecutors say Patterson purposely included in the beef wellington she served them. On the stand, she said her cancer lie was motivated by embarrassment over weight and body image issues. "I was planning to have gastric bypass surgery so I remember thinking I didn't want to tell anybody what I was going to have done. I was really embarrassed by it," she said, explaining that she thought if her in-laws believed she had cancer, they would help her handle logistics for her children without knowing the true reason.

Patterson also addressed the claim Heather Wilkinson made before dying, asserting that Patterson had used a different-looking plate than everyone else at the meal. Ian Wilkinson, who survived after undergoing an emergency liver transplant, testified as much during the trial, alleging Patterson of serving everyone on grey plates except herself. On Wednesday, however, she testified that she does not own any grey plates, and that there were no assigned plates or seats at the meal, the Guardian reports. (More Erin Patterson stories.)