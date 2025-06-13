Drinking Water in Des Moines Is Nearing Danger Levels

Local officials warned more than a half-million Iowans in the state's capital city and suburbs on Thursday that near-record level of pollutants in its rivers could make drinking water dangerous if immediate steps are not taken to reduce demand. But the officials declined to say what has caused the surge in nitrate levels, which has historically been tied to runoff from farmland draining into Des Moines-area rivers. The water utility, Central Iowa Water Works, issued a first-ever ban on lawn watering for the region after seeing the highest levels of nitrates in the river water since 2013. Federal regulations set a maximum nitrate level of 10 milligrams per liter. The current level being provided to 600,000 customers is 9, the AP reports.