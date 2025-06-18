Jeremy Allen White Transforms From Bear to Boss

The question was whether Jeremy Allen White, the award-winning lead actor of The Bear, could physically and vocally transform into The Boss. The answer, according to Variety , is yes. In the first trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere , released Wednesday, White resembles the singer in looks and in song—as the real Springsteen indicated he would . Unlike other recent biopics about music legends, this one "starts in the middle," Warren Zanes, on whose 2023 biography the 20th Century Studios film is based, told the Boston Globe .

The trailer begins with a car salesman telling White's Springsteen he knows who he is. "Well, that makes one of us," the actor replies. Clips also allude to a difficult relationship between Springsteen and his father, Douglas. A voiceover explains the singer had a hole in his bedroom floor growing up. Now, he's "a repair man," repairing that hole in the floor and in himself. "And once he's done that, he can repair the entire world." Stephen Graham, the actor who portrays Douglas Springsteen, says the singer left him in tears after telling him that in seeing Graham, he felt like he saw his own father, per the Guardian. The film is out Oct. 24.