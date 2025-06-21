Top-Grossing Summer Movies Since Jaws

Jaws incredibly turns 50 this week, and its legacy of the summer movie blockbuster remains strong. The titles that have packed the most summer moviegoers into theaters since 1975 represent some of the best known films of the last half-century, including five Star Wars movies, Pixar favorites like Toy Story 3 and Finding Nemo, superheroes galore, and both Top Gun films. They also include some surprises, reports the AP, and movies both less bombastic and less enduring. Combined, the top-earning summer films between 1975 and 2004 have made more than $15 billion through the summer months, a figure not adjusted for inflation, according to the tracking firm Comscore.