Marlee Matlin: I Lived With Henry Winkler for 2 Years

She says the actor is like a second father to her
Posted Jun 20, 2025 2:00 AM CDT
Marlee Matlin reacts as her star is unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. Kneeling at left is Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president Leron Gubler. Standing from left are actors Henry Winkler, Jennifer Beals and Jack Jason, far right, Matlin's interpreter and friend.   (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

At the end of her 2-year relationship with William Hurt in the 1980s, which Marlee Matlin says was physically and verbally abusive, the actress found herself with nowhere to live. Fresh out of rehab (which, she says in a new documentary, was inspired by Hurt: "He went to rehab, and I was able to see what it did for him, and I knew that checking in there would do me great."), she went to the home of Henry Winkler for what was supposed to be a weekend visit. She ended up living with him and his family for two years, she tells Page Six.

"I call Henry my second dad," she says. "I mean, who gets to say that about Henry Winkler? [He's] probably one of the most famous American icons ever. But honestly, he's very genuine and he's been a huge mentor in my life." They met when Matlin, who is deaf, was in a performance at the Chicago Center on Deafness around age 12. "We invited him and sure enough he showed up, which is amazing," she says. "Here he is, the Fonz! And I had been a fan of his for a long time." Matlin, 59, and Winkler, 79, stayed in touch, and she ultimately married her husband Kevin Grandalski at the Winkler home. Click for the full interview and more on the upcoming documentary. (More Marlee Matlin stories.)

