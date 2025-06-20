Ohio Man Charged With Threatening Congressman

Another story centering on political violence is making headlines, this one out of Ohio. Authorities have charged 36-year-old Feras Hamdan of Westlake with aggravated menacing after an incident with GOP Rep. Max Miller, reports FOX 8 . In a video posted to social media, Miller said a "deranged" driver forced him off the road, threatened him and his family, shouted "Death to Israel!," and showed Miller a Palestinian flag before driving off, reports Politico . Miller is Jewish.

"The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control," said Miller. But "we will not hide," he added. "And I will continue to fight against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of hate." Democratic leaders in the House quickly condemned the incident, with a statement from Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar declaring that the "rise in political violence in this country is unacceptable." Capitol Police also were reviewing the incident, and Hamdan may face federal charges, too.