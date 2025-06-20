ICE Places New Limits on Congressional Visits

Immigration and Custom Enforcement has issued new rules for congressional visits to ICE facilities after a series of incidents, including one that led to a New Jersey lawmaker's indictment. The new protocol asks members of Congress to provide at least 72 hours' notice before visiting an ICE facility. The Department of Homeland Security acknowledges that members of Congress have the right to make unannounced visits to detention facilities, but it says ICE field offices "fall outside" of that right, the Washington Post reports.

Rep. Delia Ramirez, one of four Illinois Democrats denied entry to an ICE processing center this week, pushed back against the protocol. "The law is clear. Members of Congress have the authority to conduct oversight at any facility, unannounced," she said in a post on X. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the four lawmakers asked the administration to "allow us to exercise our right to oversight over ICE facilities and detention centers, to ensure that people being held there are being treated humanely, with dignity and respect."