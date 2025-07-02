What MLB Player Did Hasn't Been Done Since 1958

Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox hit two home runs against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, but it was the way he hit them that got him into the record books. The outfielder became only the sixth player in league history to hit an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam in the same game, reports USA Today. In fact, the last player to manage the feat was Roger Maris back in 1958, according to MLB stats.