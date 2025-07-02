Sports | Major League Baseball What MLB Player Did Hasn't Been Done Since 1958 Wilyer Abreu is sixth player to hit an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam in same game By John Johnson Posted Jul 2, 2025 2:00 AM CDT Copied Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his inside-the-park home run off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joe LaSorsa, left, during the fifth inning of a game at Fenway Park, Monday, June 30, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox hit two home runs against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, but it was the way he hit them that got him into the record books. The outfielder became only the sixth player in league history to hit an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam in the same game, reports USA Today. In fact, the last player to manage the feat was Roger Maris back in 1958, according to MLB stats. See the inside-the-park homer here. See the later grand slam here. After the game, Abreu said the inside-the-park shot was more satisfying, per MLB.com. "But you get tired from it," he added. "So for me if you hit the ball and just jog around the bases [for a homer], that's better." The Red Sox won easily, 13-6. Read These Next Death certificate reveals Brian Wilson's cause of death. Trump says he'll 'take a look' at deporting Elon Musk. Senate Democrats delete name of 'Big Beautiful Bill.' Senate passes massive spending package. Report an error