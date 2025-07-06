Once 'Dirty Myrtle,' Now a Magnet for Retirees

A South Carolina beach town once nicknamed "Dirty Myrtle" because of its rowdy nightclubs and strip joints has become a magnet for retirees in a nation that continues to age. The number of residents age 65 years and older in the Myrtle Beach metropolitan area grew by 6.3% last year, making it the fastest-growing metro area for senior citizens in the US, according to population estimates the US Census Bureau released last week. During the 2020s, Myrtle Beach's senior population has grown by more than 22%, also the fastest rate in the United States this decade. Senior citizens now make up more than a quarter of the around 413,000 residents in metro Myrtle Beach, reports the AP , which once was known for being a budget beach destination.

The community with a mile-long boardwalk and 200-foot Ferris wheel used to attract biker rallies which the city tried to end in the late 2000s because of the noise, traffic, and rowdiness. But now the noisy streets have made room for quiet diners and pickleball courts. The pandemic played a role in the area's senior boom as people in such places as Ohio and New York who had been vacationing for years in Myrtle Beach realized they could retire early or work from home anywhere, said Mark Kruea, a longtime public information officer for Myrtle Beach who is now running to be mayor. "Many people converted that thought into action," Kruea said. "The climate's great, taxes are low, there's a wealth of opportunities for recreation, dining, and shopping."

The US population age 65 and older rose by 3.1% last year, while the population under age 18 decreased by 0.2%. In the past two decades, seniors have increased from 12.4% to 18% of the US population, while the share of children has dropped from 25% to 21.5%.

Maine, Vermont, and Florida were the only three states where older adults outnumbered children as recently as 2020. But four years later, those states were joined by Delaware, Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.

The biggest growth rates for the white population were in the Myrtle Beach; Daphne-Fairhope, Alabama; and Wilmington, North Carolina metro areas.