Former federal prosecutors are weighing in on the partial Sean Combs verdict, seeing it as a blow to the Southern District of New York and a win for the defense. As NPR sees it, the case offers "a lesson in the public's murky understanding of consent, and the ways that the stories of alleged victims can be undermined." Elie Honig at New York has a more specific take: It was "a grievous overcharge."



Defense lawyers were "smart" to admit "the bad facts," including that their client committed domestic violence and arranged drug-fueled marathon sexual encounters dubbed "freak offs" or "hotel nights," while fighting "the things that mattered," New York Law School professor Anna Cominsky tells NBC News. "It paid off."