Social Security Tax Break Won't Affect Richest, Poorest Seniors

President Trump has promised that the "Big Beautiful Bill" approaching a final vote in the House will "eliminate" taxes on Social Security benefits—but while many seniors are set to get a tax break if the bill passes, the truth is a little more complicated. Some 64% of seniors already don't pay income tax on Social Security benefits. Under the bill, that proportion will rise to 88%, according to the White House.

A temporary deduction. The version of the bill passed by the Senate includes a temporary bonus tax deduction of $6,000 per person for taxpayers 65 and older, which will expire in 2028.