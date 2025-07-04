Joey Chestnut Eats 70 Hot Dogs, Reclaims Title

Last year's champ was a distant second
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 4, 2025 12:31 PM CDT
Competitive eater Miki Sudo, center, celebrates after finishing 1st during the 2025 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Friday July 4, 2025.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Famed competitive eater Joey "Jaws" Chestnut reclaimed his title Friday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot-dog eating contest after after skipping last year's gastronomic battle in New York for the coveted Mustard Belt. Chestnut bested 14 fellow competitors from across the US and internationally, including Australia, the Czech Republic, Canada, England, and Brazil.

  • Chestnut, 41, consumed 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, falling short of his record of 76 wieners and buns set on July 4, 2021, the AP reports. It marked the 17th win in 20 appearances for the Westfield, Indiana, eater at the internationally televised competition, which he missed in 2024 over a contract dispute.
  • Defending champion in the women's division, Miki Sudo of Tampa, Florida, won her 11th title, downing 33 dogs, besting a dozen competitors. Last year, she ate a record 51 links.

  • A large crowd, many wearing foam hot dog hats, braved high temperatures to witness the annual eat-a-thon, held outside the original Nathan's Famous restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn, since 1972. Many showed up to see Chestnut's much-awaited return to an event he has called "a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."
  • Last year, Major League Eating event organizer George Shea said Chestnut would not be participating in the contest because he had struck a deal with a competing brand, the plant-based meat company Impossible Foods.
  • With Chestnut absent last year, Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago gobbled up 58 hot dogs to earn the men's title. This year, he was a distant second with 46.5. "Whatever the odds are of someone getting struck by lightning during the competition, those are my odds to win, I'd say," he said before the contest, per SI. "If that happens to Joey, I have a shot of winning this year."

