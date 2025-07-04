Joey Chestnut Eats 70 Hot Dogs, Reclaims Title

Famed competitive eater Joey "Jaws" Chestnut reclaimed his title Friday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot-dog eating contest after after skipping last year's gastronomic battle in New York for the coveted Mustard Belt. Chestnut bested 14 fellow competitors from across the US and internationally, including Australia, the Czech Republic, Canada, England, and Brazil.

Chestnut, 41, consumed 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, falling short of his record of 76 wieners and buns set on July 4, 2021, the AP reports. It marked the 17th win in 20 appearances for the Westfield, Indiana, eater at the internationally televised competition, which he missed in 2024 over a contract dispute.

Defending champion in the women's division, Miki Sudo of Tampa, Florida, won her 11th title, downing 33 dogs, besting a dozen competitors. Last year, she ate a record 51 links.