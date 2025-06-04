Greene: I Would Have Voted No If I Knew What Was in Bill

Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently admitted to not reading all of President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" before voting for it in the House of Representatives. "Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years," the Republican congresswoman from Georgia wrote on X. "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there." Critics were quick to reply with some variation of "it's your job to read the bill," the Guardian reports. Greene, for her part, is calling on the Senate to dump that provision, saying she will not vote yes on final approval if it is still included when and if the bill returns to the House, the Hill reports.
The provision prohibiting states from regulating artificial intelligence for a decade was added late in the game; last week, another Republican representative who voted yes on the bill admitted to not having been aware of another provision, which would restrict federal judges' ability to enforce contempt orders. As Politico reports, an "awkward yet convenient alliance" has emerged, with Greene and some other Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul, speaking out against the bill alongside Elon Musk—and Gavin Newsom, who said he agreed with what Musk had to say on the matter. A bunch of Democrats in the Senate said the same.