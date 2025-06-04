Greene: I Would Have Voted No If I Knew What Was in Bill

Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently admitted to not reading all of President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" before voting for it in the House of Representatives. "Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years," the Republican congresswoman from Georgia wrote on X. "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there." Critics were quick to reply with some variation of "it's your job to read the bill," the Guardian reports. Greene, for her part, is calling on the Senate to dump that provision, saying she will not vote yes on final approval if it is still included when and if the bill returns to the House, the Hill reports.