Conde Nast Traveler compiles its list
Posted Jul 13, 2025 4:15 PM CDT
Wallet-Friendly Vacations for US Families
The entrance to Great Smoky Mountain National Park.   (Getty / Patrick Baehl de Lescure)

Conde Nast Traveler has compiled a list of what it sees as the most budget-friendly US vacation destinations for American families. The locales have kids in mind: One example is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee. Entrance to the park itself is free, with relatively affordable cabin or camping rentals to be had. Plus, nearby towns such as Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg—not to mention Dollywood—have lots to offer. The other 10 destinations that made the cut:

  • The Ozarks
  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • Branson, Missouri
  • Williamsburg, Virginia
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Sedona, Arizona
  • Gulf Shores, Alabama
  • Yellowstone National Park
  • Lake Tahoe, California
  • San Diego, California
The full list has the particulars, including suggestions on things to do and places to stay.

