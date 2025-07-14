Most- and Least-Chill Cities

Stress, it's everywhere—at work, at home, on the way to work from home, in your checkbook, at the doctor's office, and on and on. But denizens of some American cities are distinctly more likely to take a "Hakuna Matata" kind of attitude toward whatever comes their way than, say, the wrung-out people of Detroit. WalletHub took a look at the stress levels of 182 US cities through the lens of four metrics: work stress (unemployment rate, commute times, etc.), financial stress (poverty rate, median household income, etc.), family stress (divorce rate, child care cost, etc.), and health and safety stress (share of adults in fair or poor health, suicide rate, etc.) to see how things shook out. Without further ado: