US  | 
stress

Most- and Least-Chill Cities

Detroiters are pretty stressed, comparatively
Posted Jul 14, 2025 9:16 AM CDT
The Most- and Least-Stressed Cities
Colors shoot across the Detroit skyline during the Ford Fireworks show over the Detroit River, Monday, June 27, 2022. Turns out, this place is seething with tension.   (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Stress, it's everywhere—at work, at home, on the way to work from home, in your checkbook, at the doctor's office, and on and on. But denizens of some American cities are distinctly more likely to take a "Hakuna Matata" kind of attitude toward whatever comes their way than, say, the wrung-out people of Detroit. WalletHub took a look at the stress levels of 182 US cities through the lens of four metrics: work stress (unemployment rate, commute times, etc.), financial stress (poverty rate, median household income, etc.), family stress (divorce rate, child care cost, etc.), and health and safety stress (share of adults in fair or poor health, suicide rate, etc.) to see how things shook out. Without further ado:

Most-stressed cities

  1. Detroit, Michigan, 61.82
  2. Cleveland, Ohio, 60.83
  3. Baltimore, Maryland, 58.28
  4. Gulfport, Mississippi, 57.75
  5. Memphis, Tennessee, 57.57
  6. Shreveport, Louisiana, 54.80
  7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 54.21
  8. Toledo, Ohio, 54.15
  9. Birmingham, Alabama 54.09
  10. Jackson, Mississippi, 53.60

Least-stressed cities

  1. Boise, Idaho, 31.29
  2. Overland Park, Kansas, 31.16
  3. Lincoln, Nebraska, 30.49
  4. Bismarck, North Dakota, 29.92
  5. Fargo, North Dakota, 29.80
  6. Burlington, Vermont, 29.73
  7. Irvine, California, 29.04
  8. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 28.93
  9. Fremont, California, 27.88
  10. South Burlington, Vermont, 26.75
See the full list.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X