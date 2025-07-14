Justin Bieber's New Album Adds Fuel to Marriage Rumors

Justin Bieber's seventh studio album, Swag, was a surprise release last week, his first album since 2021 and since becoming a dad last year with wife Hailey Bieber. If you'd hoped, however, that the Biebs' latest offering would tamp down on whispers of mental health issues, struggles with debt, and problems in his marriage, it doesn't look like those wishes have been answered—at least not on the latter topic, per Audra Heinrichs, who writes for Jezebel that the couple's "ups and downs are detailed" throughout the album's lyrics. Some examples:
- From "Walking Away": "Girl, we better stop before we say some s--- / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is." In the same tune, the 31-year-old Canadian pop star also refers to a partner "throwing stones at my back" while he's "defenseless" and hints at "growing pains" in the relationship, though he also insists he "ain't walking away."
- From "Daisies": "Throwin' petals like, 'Do you love me or not?' / Head is spinnin' and it don't know when to stop / But you said 'Forever,' babe / Did you mean it or not?"
Although Heinrichs concedes that Bieber does apparently have some complimentary things to say about his spouse, calling her "iconic" in "Go Baby,"
the writer's tongue-in-cheek conclusion of the album and other past references by Bieber about their union: "Man, marriage has never sounded so fun!" Heinrichs' full piece here
.