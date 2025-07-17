Trump's Unabomber Story Has Some Problems

While speaking in Pennsylvania this week, President Trump told a story about his late uncle, John Trump, an esteemed science professor at MIT. The president got a few minor facts wrong about the length of his uncle's tenure and his degrees, but what has people really scratching their heads is that Trump claimed Unabomber Ted Kaczynski was one of his uncle's students.

"There's very little difference between a madman and a genius," said Trump, per Gizmodo. "But Kaczynski, I said, what kind of a student was he, Uncle John, Dr. John Trump? He said, what kind of a student? And then he said, seriously, good. He said he'd go around correcting everybody, but it didn't work out too well for him. Didn't work out too well, but it's interesting in life."