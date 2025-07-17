Report: US Destroyed Only One of Three Iran Nuclear Sites

A new US assessment of damage inflicted on nuclear enrichment sites in Iran concludes that only one of three was put out of commission for the long term, reports NBC News. The other two could conceivably be operating again in a matter of months. NBC's report is based on interviews with five current and former US officials familiar with the assessment.

The intelligence review found that American airstrikes did substantial damage to the Fordo nuclear site, meaning it could be years before it's operating again, per NBC. The other two sites, Natanz and Isfahan, sustained less severe damage.