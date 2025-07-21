Driver Who Plowed Into LA Crowd Has Criminal History: Cops

A man suspected of driving his car into a crowd on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, injuring at least 36 people, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for felony battery, officials said Sunday. The driver, identified by police as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, was attacked by bystanders after the crash early Saturday in east Hollywood and paramedics later found that he had been shot. Police were still searching for the suspected shooter, described as a man with a goatee in a blue Dodgers jacket, the AP reports. Ramirez, of San Clemente, California, was recovering and was expected to face a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Los Angeles police Capt. Ben Fernandes told KNBC-TV on Sunday that Ramirez was sentenced in 2020 for attacking a man outside of a Whole Foods grocery store in June 2019. He was on parole at the time of Saturday's crash, but it's unclear whether it was in connection with the 2019 attack or another case. Ramirez has had at least 11 criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, KNBC reports, including a pending DUI case. In January 2022, he was charged with felony domestic battery and entered a not guilty plea. That case remains open.

A line of people—mostly women—were waiting to enter the Vermont Hollywood event venue around 2am when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a food vending cart and valet stand, Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen said Saturday. At least 36 people were treated for injuries including fractures and lacerations, police said Sunday, and seven were reportedly in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if Ramirez was shot before or after the crash or why he drove into the crowd, but sources claim he was intoxicated and had been thrown out of the club for fighting before he got into his car.