Air India Probe Clears Boeing Fuel Switches After Deadly Crash

After a devastating crash that killed 260 people, Air India's inspection of its Boeing fleet has found no faults in the fuel switch locking mechanisms now under global scrutiny , the New York Times reports. As investigators search for answers, attention remains fixed on what—or who— caused the critical switches to move just seconds before disaster struck.

On June 12, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground. Investigators are still piecing together the cause, a process expected to stretch on for months or even years. Early findings from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau highlight a key detail: the jet's fuel switches, which regulate the flow of fuel to the engines, were moved from the "RUN" position to "CUTOFF" seconds before the plane went down. That led to an immediate loss of power.

Exactly how or why the switches were flipped remains unclear. Safety experts say it's improbable they changed position without human action, as they're equipped with locks to prevent accidental movement. In cockpit recordings, one pilot asks the other why he cut off the fuel supply, which the other pilot denies doing. Sources say the recording indicates it was the captain who cut off the fuel supply, but the AAIB says it's too early to draw conclusions, Reuters reports. Investigators noted that the crew tried to restore power, but the engines didn't respond in time to avert disaster.

In the wake of the crash, Indian aviation regulators ordered airlines to examine the fuel switch locking mechanisms on all Boeing planes. Air India said these precautionary checks have now wrapped up, adding that "no issues were found" with the switches in its fleet. The investigation continues, with the focus remaining on whether mechanical failure or human error played a role.