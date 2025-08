The idea of a cross-country road trip in an electric vehicle might seem daunting—it's not hard to envision getting stranded with a depleted battery or being stuck in a parking lot, charging for hours. There are ways, though, to easily avoid these worst-case scenarios. The experts at Edmunds share their five best tips with the AP on how to make cross-country driving in an EV easy.



Use EV route-planning apps: Minimizing the number of charging stations you visit and your time at them is key to efficient road-tripping in an EV. A route planner helps you determine where and when you should stop to charge. The navigation system in most new EVs typically has this functionality built in. Alternatively, you can use an EV route-planning smartphone app such as A Better Routeplanner (ABRP) or PlugShare.