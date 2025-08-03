Fantastic Four Slips but Holds Off New Comedies

Marvel's first family stumbled in theaters in its second weekend but still held on to the top spot at the box office. The Fantastic Four: First Steps earned $40 million from 4,125 North American theaters, a 66% drop from a healthy $117.6 million debut. The superhero movie dipped significantly more than Marvel's previous film, Thunderbolts, which took a 55% dive in its second weekend, the AP reports. First Steps is the last major blockbuster of the summer. It added nearly $40 million internationally in its second weekend, bringing the film's global total to $369 million. The movie's box office drop-off was surprising given its strong reviews, said Paul Dergarabedian of the data firm Comscore.

Although the movie's debut weekend may have given box office results a strong push toward the $4 billion summer benchmark, August is off to a slow start. "It really means that all the films are going to have to stand on their own," Dergarabedian said. Newcomer comedy The Bad Guys 2 earned second place this weekend, with $22 million from 3,852 North American theaters. That was on par with projections and in line with the first movie in the series, which brought in $23 million in 2022. Paramount's slapstick The Naked Gun, also in its debut weekend, snagged the third spot, with $17 million from 3,344 locations. The next few weeks will include the releases of Freakier Friday and Zach Cregger's horror movie Weapons. The box office is up 9.5% from last year.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, $40 million. The Bad Guys 2, $22.2 million. The Naked Gun, $17 million. Superman, $13.8 million. Jurassic World Rebirth, $8.7 million. Together, $6.8 million. F1: The Movie, $4.1 million. I Know What You Did Last Summer, $2.7 million. Smurfs, $1.8 million. How to Train Your Dragon, $1.4 million.