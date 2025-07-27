Champion Works Harder Than He Has to for Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar won his fourth Tour de France title by a comfortable margin after Sunday's final stage, which he tried to win even though he did not need to. Because of the risk of heavy rain and crashes, organizers had earlier decided to neutralize the times 31 miles from the end, effectively giving Pogacar the victory—providing he crossed the finish line, the AP reports. The 26-year-old Slovenian rider also won the Tour last year and in 2020 and 2021. "Just speechless to win the Tour de France, this one feels especially amazing," Pogacar said Sunday. "Just super proud that I can wear this yellow jersey."

Two-time Tour champion Jonas Vinegaard finished the overall race 4 minutes, 24 seconds behind Pogacar in second place and Florian Lipowitz 11 minutes adrift in third. Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the 21st and last stage, which broke with tradition and featured three climbs of Montmartre hill. As heavy rain fell, Pogacar showed his drive and attacked anyway, setting a tremendous pace in the Montmartre climbs as fans cheered all along the cobbled Rue Lepic, with flags and fans hanging out of windows. Only five riders were left with Pogacar on the third ascension of Montmartre hill.

Only four riders have won the showcase race five times: Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Induráin, and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault. It was the fifth straight year with Pogacar and Vingegaard finishing 1-2 at the Tour. "We've raised the level of each other much higher and we push each other to the limit," Pogacar said. "I must say to him, big, big respect." The champion said he's looking forward to down time now. "Everyone celebrates in their own way, I just want peace and some nice weather, not like here today," Pogacar said. "Just to enjoy some quiet days at home."