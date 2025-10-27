Air Travel Disruptions Soar as Shutdown Continues

Flights were halted or slowed at major airports over the weekend because of air traffic controller shortages
Posted Oct 27, 2025 6:39 AM CDT
Air traffic control staffing shortages intensified over the weekend as the government shutdown entered its fourth week. The details:

  • Flights at Los Angeles International Airport were halted temporarily on Sunday because of too few workers at a Southern California air traffic facility, reports CNN.
  • The FAA also slowed traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday because of controller shortages, per the AP.

  • Essential workers such as air traffic controllers are required to work during the shutdown, but they haven't been paid since it began on October 1. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged on Fox News Sunday that controllers are "wearing thin" and increasingly calling in sick. "Just yesterday … we had 22 staffing triggers," he said. "That's one of the highest that we have seen in the system since the shutdown began." Duffy said he won't hesitate to slow or stop traffic if he deems the situation unsafe.
  • The FAA has logged at least 50 staffing shortages since Friday morning alone.

