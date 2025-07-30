Woman 'Lucky to Have Survived' Crash With McMahon

Vince McMahon has been cited for reckless driving and ordered to appear before a judge following his involvement in a three-vehicle collision. The 79-year-old former WWE CEO crashed his Bentley into the back of a BMW along Route 15 in Westport, Connecticut, on Thursday, then hit a guardrail, TMZ reports, noting debris from the collision struck a third vehicle. Though no major injuries were reported, a 72-year-old woman claims she's "lucky to have survived" after McMahon "hit me going 80-90mph" and "I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards," per POST Wrestling . In a Facebook post , she adds that a state trooper "had just turned his lights on to pull McMahon over, but he was not in time."

Photos showed McMahon's vehicle badly damaged on both sides, as well as rear-end damage to the BMW, per the AP and People. The airbags reportedly deployed in both vehicles. McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident, the AP reports, noting he's to appear in court on Aug. 26. The crash happened hours before the death of former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan was made public. McMahon honored Hogan in a Thursday post on X, making no mention of the accident. His wife, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, didn't mention it, either. TMZ was the first to report on the crash Tuesday. NBC Connecticut reports that the address that McMahon supplied to police is the location of the former WWE headquarters in Connecticut.