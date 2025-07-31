Woman Throws Shoe at Gator; Gator Scores Woman's Shoe

Today's edition of how not to interact with wildlife comes to us courtesy of, why yes, Florida. As Fox35 reports, it seems an alligator was hanging out by the side of a lake in Kissimmee, with some deer grazing undisturbed nearby. Tourist Sarah Louise Martin, on vacation from the UK, started filming the scene, bemusedly narrating thusly:

"Morning everyone. I've just woke up and come outside and I've just seen this on the grass outside—an alligator casually walking around and some deer." The deer, she said, "don't seem to be scared of him at all," and were being fed by a family next-door.

In this, however, the gator begins to move toward the deer but is met with a tossed shoe from the family in question. The gator initially recoils, to Martin's "Ohhh, noooo! They're throwing their shoe at him!" The woman who threw the shoe collects it and throws it again, and this time the gator grabs it with Martin's encouragement. "Get the shoe and eat it! Run off with the shoe! That serves her right, throwing the shoe in!"

The gator and shoe then disappear.