Worrying Stat Emerges in Early Childhood Education

Only a fraction of early childhood teachers have enough hours in the day to finish their work, a new study finds—a stat that raises concerns about stress and job turnover. University of Georgia researchers looked specifically at what's known as "planning time," when teachers aren't directly working with students but focusing on tasks such as crafting lesson plans, writing student evaluations, or communicating with parents, per a university news release . The stark takeaway: Only 1 in 10 teachers surveyed said they could complete their planning tasks during regular work hours.

"Most of them are doing their planning and work tasks during their personal time, which includes evenings and weekends," says Erin Hamel, lead author of the study in ScienceDirect and an assistant professor in UGA's Mary Frances Early College of Education. "That can be problematic because it encroaches on their personal lives and can lead to burnout and turnover." Teachers surveyed reported receiving, on average, 37 minutes less planning time each week than they were scheduled for, as unpredictable classroom needs and staffing shortages routinely cut into their allotted periods.

Directors of early childhood centers are aware of the problem, with roughly half admitting their teachers often work weekends to keep up. However, regulatory requirements—like strict teacher-to-child ratios meant to protect children's safety—complicate any efforts to carve out more planning time. "Directors are between a rock and a hard place," Hamel says, noting that when resources are stretched, planning time is the first thing to go. Teachers at the elementary level and higher are required to have such time, but it's not the same for early childhood educators. Only 16 states currently mandate EC planning time, though more are reportedly weighing such policies.