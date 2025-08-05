US Journalist Missing on Norwegian Glacier

American journalist Alec Luhn has vanished while hiking alone on a Norwegian glacier, reports CBS News . The 38-year-old set off Thursday for a hike in Folgefonna National Park and has not been seen since, per the New York Times . An intensive search is underway with dogs and drones, but stormy weather isn't making things easy. Luhn, an experienced hiker who has built his career chronicling the world's coldest regions, launched his hike from Odda in southwestern Norway.

"I just really want him back," his wife, Veronika Silchenko tells the Times. "I can't sleep or eat properly. It's very hard not to know anything." The family's concern grew when Luhn did not provide updates, but they chalked it up to spotty cell service. When he failed to catch his flight home to the UK on Monday, they reached out to authorities. Luhn's byline has appeared in outlets including the Atlantic, National Geographic, the New York Times, and VICE News. He was born in Wisconsin but is now based in London.