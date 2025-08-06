Coppola Hospitalized After Heart Procedure

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is recovering in a Rome hospital after undergoing a scheduled heart procedure, just days after finishing a US tour for his latest film. The acclaimed 86-year-old director behind the Godfather trilogy was treated by Dr. Andrea Natale, a cardiologist who has managed Coppola's care for more than three decades, a source told the Hollywood Reporter . The source indicated Coppola is now resting and doing well. Coppola's rep later confirmed the filmmaker underwent a "non-emergency" procedure, denying previous rumors that he was experiencing cardiac arrhythmia, the Guardian reports. Later still, Coppola himself issued a statement assuring fans he was "fine" and had simply taken the opportunity "to do the update of my 30-year-old afib procedure with its inventor, a great Italian doctor."

Per the American Heart Association, "afib" is a reference to atrial fibrillation, a treatment to reset the rhythm of the heart using either electrical shocks or medication. Coppola's hospitalization came just days after he completed a six-city US promotional tour for his self-financed film Megalopolis, which included screenings and Q&A sessions. His last appearance was at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, where he shared reflections on life and loss, referencing the recent death of his wife, Eleanor. "My attitude for death is that I always lived my life so that when I was at the moment approaching death, I wouldn't say, 'Oh, I wish I had done this and I wish I had done that.' Instead, I say to myself, 'I got to do this,'" Coppola told the crowd.

It's unclear when Coppola returned to Italy, but prior to his hospitalization, he was in Calabria scouting locations for a new project. While details about the film remain under wraps, Coppola stated it would highlight Calabria's beauty and explicitly distance itself from mafia narratives, saying, "That doesn't interest me. My film instead will focus solely on the beautiful things about this region."