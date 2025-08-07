Kelly Clarkson Makes Rare Reveal, Cancels Concerts

Pop singer Kelly Clarkson is postponing the remainder of her "Studio Sessions" concerts in Vegas to be able to completely embrace another role in her life: mother. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson wrote on Instagram Wednesday in announcing her show cancellations. Entertainment Weekly notes that Clarkson's message came shortly after fans started noticing the dates on their electronic tickets for this weekend's shows had been shifted to July of next year.