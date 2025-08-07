Kelly Clarkson Makes Rare Reveal, Cancels Concerts

Pop singer Kelly Clarkson is postponing the remainder of her "Studio Sessions" concerts in Vegas to be able to completely embrace another role in her life: mother. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson wrote on Instagram Wednesday in announcing her show cancellations. Entertainment Weekly notes that Clarkson's message came shortly after fans started noticing the dates on their electronic tickets for this weekend's shows had been shifted to July of next year.
Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, with whom the 43-year-old American Idol winner shares two children—11-year-old River Rose and 9-year-old Remington Alexander—divorced in early 2022, after announcing their separation two years earlier, reports NBC News. Per that outlet, Clarkson also took some time off from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, earlier this year, while EW notes that the singer had to postpone her residency opening weekend at Sin City's Caesars Palace last month. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows," Clarkson wrote in her latest message. "I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."