What Critics Are Saying About Freakier Friday

If you've watched and enjoyed one of the earlier Freaky Friday movies over the years—starting with the 1976 original—then it's a safe bet you'll like Freakier Friday, too. That seems to be the consensus as the latest iteration starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan opens on Friday. This one is a sequel to the 2003 film with the same two stars, and it might be worth noting that while it has a so-so 73% "fresh" score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences are way more appreciative at 94%. A sampling: