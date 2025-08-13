Fugitive Ditches Cops at Seattle Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw a little criminal action this week, courtesy of a burglary suspect who ditched his handlers during transport. Authorities say that 20-year-old John Nino was being extradited to Washington state on Tuesday evening after being arrested several days ago in New Mexico, when he slipped away from two Washington state Department of Corrections officers on the airport's fourth floor around 8pm, reports KIRO 7 . Nino is said to have sprinted to the light rail, then to the station's pedestrian bridge, in the direction of International Boulevard, or Highway 99, per KOMO .

Despite assistance from the Port of Seattle Police Department in helping to locate Nino, the man wasn't found. Nino—who was on community supervision for second-degree burglary and had a warrant issued against him after not showing for recent required meetings—is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds, and wearing a red coat and gray sweats the last time he was seen. He also has a tattoo over his left eyebrow.

ABC News, meanwhile, notes that this isn't the first time that an inmate has escaped from custody at Sea-Tac. In May, convicted felon Sedric Stevenson, 29, broke free from authorities there who were trying to bring him back to face charges in Kentucky. Stevenson remained on the run for six whole weeks, until he was finally tracked down at a Seattle apartment complex.