Teen Girl Killed on Surprise Grad Trip

A New York family's vacation in Florida became a nightmare from which they could not awake Tuesday when two sisters crashed a jet ski, leaving a 13-year-old dead and a 16-year-old fighting for her life. The sisters were taking part in a guided tour when they collided with a concrete dock on the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale around 3:30pm, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Rachel Nisanov was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her sister, Aviva, who was driving the jet ski, is listed in critical but stable condition, per NBC News .

The girls lost control after hitting the wake generated by a passing vessel, a FWC rep tells the Miami Herald. Their brother, Yonah Nisanov, says the jet ski was returning to the dock at the time. The girls "both went flying and hit the dock," ending up unconscious in the water, he tells NBC. He adds his father, who does not know how to swim, jumped in the water and got "scraped up" trying to save the girls, both of whom were wearing lifejackets. "He did what he could and thank God one of them [survived]," he says.

It was a horrifying conclusion of a trip that had been meant to celebrate Rachel's eighth-grade graduation, Yonah notes. It had been a surprise, per the Herald. "I didn't come to Florida to bury my daughter. I came to Florida to have a good time with her," father Shlomo Nisanov, a well-known rabbi in Queens, tells WPLG, breaking down in tears. He says he was the one to "pull up my daughters," adding Rachel ended up "under the pier." "It's not the way I imagined my vacation." He's calling for an investigation into the tour company, including what training the girls might've received, as he prepares to bury his daughter in Israel.