Something to Look Forward to for Sinead Fans

It's been two years since the world lost Sinead O'Connor at the age of 56, but the Irish singer-songwriter lives on through her music, and now, via an upcoming film on her life. Variety reports that a biopic on O'Connor's early years and her career is in the works from Ireland's ie: entertainment, which executive-produced 2022's Nothing Compares documentary. Josephine Decker, who directed 2020's Shirley starring Elisabeth Moss, will be at the project's helm, with a script penned by Belfast writer Stacey Gregg.

See-Saw Films and Irish production firm Nine Daughters are also involved with the movie project. Rolling Stone notes that, at the time of her death, O'Connor had just one track left to record to wrap up her next album, and her management company said she was going over possibilities for a biopic on her own. As for who will play the singer in this latest movie, there's no word yet. Stereogum notes, "It's hard to imagine who could possibly embody Sinead O'Connor's voice and presence, but that's never stopped a biopic producer before."