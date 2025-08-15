Kohberger Has Complained of Prison 'Taunting': Officials

The University of Idaho killer apparently feels he's being taunted in jail. The Idaho Department of Corrections revealed as much in a statement released Thursday, NBC News reports. "We are aware of [Bryan] Kohberger's complaints about what he considers taunting," it reads. "Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison. Bryan Kohberger is housed alone in a cell, and IDOC security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody." No further details were given, but a retired homicide detective had earlier claimed to NewsNation that the inmates "apparently were waiting for" Kohberger, a situation he called "good news."

"They are now making his life absolutely miserable. They're utilizing the vent system. They're kicking the doors. They're taunting him. And they're basically torturing him through using psychology," he told the outlet. "The guards at this point, all the most they can do is write it down or tell him, 'Hey, there's nothing we can do. You're not in physical harm.'" Kohberger is at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, where the state's most dangerous criminals are sent, but it's not clear whether he'll remain there for the duration of the four consecutive life terms he's serving for the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.