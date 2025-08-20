World | West Bank Israel Approves Plan That Could Split West Bank Settlement project risks destroying hopes for Palestinian state, opponents say By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Aug 20, 2025 4:49 PM CDT Copied \Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a map that shows the E1 settlement project during a press conference near the settlement of Maale Adumim, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) See 2 more photos Israel gave final approval Wednesday for a settlement project in the occupied West Bank that would effectively cut the territory in two, and that Palestinians and rights groups say could destroy hopes for a future Palestinian state. Settlement development in E1, an open tract of land east of Jerusalem, has been under consideration for more than two decades but was frozen due to US pressure during previous administrations, the AP reports. The international community overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank to be illegal and an obstacle to peace. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a former settler leader, cast the approval as a rebuke to Western countries that announced their plans to recognize a Palestinian state in recent weeks. "The Palestinian state is being erased from the table not with slogans but with actions," he said on Wednesday. "Every settlement, every neighborhood, every housing unit is another nail in the coffin of this dangerous idea." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the idea of a Palestinian state alongside Israel and has vowed to maintain open-ended control over the occupied West Bank, annexed east Jerusalem, and the war-ravaged Gaza Strip—territories Israel seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for their state. Israel's expansion of settlements is part of an increasingly dire reality for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as the world's attention focuses on the war in Gaza. There have been marked increases in attacks by settlers on Palestinians, evictions from Palestinian towns, Israeli military operations, and checkpoints that choke freedom of movement, as well as several Palestinian attacks on Israelis. More than 700,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The location of E1 is significant because it is one of the last geographical links between the major West Bank cities of Ramallah, in the north, and Bethlehem, in the south. The two cities are 14 miles apart, but Palestinians traveling between them must take a wide detour and pass through multiple Israeli checkpoints, spending hours on the journey. The hope was that, in an eventual Palestinian state, the region would serve as a direct link between the cities. Asked about E1 in an interview with the AP, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that talk of a two-state solution was not a "high priority" for the Trump administration and that there were too many unanswered questions about what a Palestinian state would look like. If the process moves quickly, infrastructure work in E1 could begin in the next few months and construction of homes could start in around a year. Read These Next Chris Martin has strong feelings on the phrase "kiss cam." Jillian Michaels lawyers up after Netflix documentary. Trump wants a member of the Fed to 'resign, now!' Witnesses to alleged murder-suicide are 1, 2, and 3. See 2 more photos Report an error