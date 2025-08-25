Shohei Ohtani Hits a Homer, Makes Beeline for Heckler

The weekend series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres was a tough one for three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who may be feeling the stress of being sued , but he went out on a high note Sunday. As the National League West rivals faced off at Petco Park, the Dodgers pitcher and hitter—0-for-10 in the series at the top of the ninth—delivered his 45th home run of the season, putting the Dodgers up 8-2, and, after rounding the bases, made a Padres fan acknowledge his talent with a high-five. That same fan, seated next to the Dodges dugout, had delivered "a nonstop barrage of digs and chirps" at Ohtani throughout the game, poking at his hitless showing, the Guardian reports. Ohtani gave him a clap on the back, per MLB.com .

"It was very out of character from Shohei, [but the heckler] was wearing him out the whole game," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "So it was good to see Shohei initiate a high-five from him. That was great," he continued. "[The heckler] was just kind of talking to Shohei the whole game, so I'm glad Shohei was able to give him a little something else to cheer about," added Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who counted two home runs and three RBIs. The win moved the Dodgers into first place in the division with 31 games still to play. It also put them even further ahead—9-4—in the season against the Padres, who now trail the Dodgers as they fight for their first division title since 2006. Both teams' records stand at 74-57.